Jewish leaders on Thursday and Friday condemned an anti-Israel advertisement that ran during Saturday Night Live’s Thanksgiving special broadcast, saying the commercial presented a one-sided, inaccurate view of the Gaza war.

The Jewish groups demanded an explanation from NBC, the parent network of Saturday Night Live. Unsourced reports on Friday said that NBC would not show the advertisement again.

The commercial, played during Wednesday night’s Saturday Night Live broadcast, showed an American girl saving money for a bicycle, then cut to an image of a girl from Gaza, standing on crutches and missing a leg, saying that US taxpayer money had paid for “Israel to do this.”

The Union for Reform Judaism called the advertisement “profoundly misleading” and “harmful,” and urged NBC not to run the ad again and to “explain how it met network standards for accuracy and responsible advertising.”

The statement said the advertisement neglected Hamas and violence against Israelis, presenting a “profoundly distorted account of the conflict.”

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“It reduces a complex and tragic war to an emotionally manipulative accusation that American taxpayers are directly financing the maiming of Palestinian children,” the statement said.

Jonathan Greenblatt, the head of the Anti-Defamation League, said, “Broadcasting an ad that blatantly demonizes the Jewish state and makes false claims about the use of American taxpayer dollars during primetime on the eve of a family holiday isn’t just insensitive. It’s indefensible.”

Ted Deutch, the head of the American Jewish Committee, condemned the advertisement for leaving out Hamas, which sparked the war by launching a brutal massacre of southern communities in Israel on October 7, 2023.

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“The suffering of Palestinian civilians is real and heartbreaking. But using that suffering to demonize Israel while writing Hamas out of the story isn’t an honest debate,” Deutch said. “NBC chose to take the money and run this ad. It should explain why and how an ad this one-sided and manipulative met its standards for what it will put on the air.”

The 30-second ad showed an American girl saving up money for a $400 bicycle by mowing lawns, blowing leaves, and shoveling snow.

“Over a year, she saved $400 for a new bicycle,” the video’s narrator said.

The footage then cut to a girl in Gaza, standing on crutches and missing a leg, amid rubble.

“Every three seconds, our government sends $400 of taxpayer money to Israel to do this,” the narrator said.

The advertisement directed viewers to a campaign called “No More for Israel” that accused Israel of “genocide” and instructed visitors to contact their congressional representative to oppose aid to Israel.

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The advertisement was funded by the Institute for Middle East Understanding Policy Project, a California-based political advocacy nonprofit.

The New York Post reported on Friday that NBC had pulled the advertisement, citing a “source familiar with the matter.”

A reporter for The Wall Street Journal reported that NBC would not air the advertisement again, without providing a source or further detail.

NBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It wasn’t clear if the network had planned to show the advertisement again.

NBCUniversal’s advertising standards state that it allows political advertisements “if there is a factual basis for the claims and such claims fall within the bounds of reasonable debate.”