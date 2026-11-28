RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia says it shot down a cruise missile targeting the capital, Riyadh, after Houthi media reported Saudi strikes on Yemen.

“Air defences intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by the Houthi terrorist militia towards the Riyadh region,” Saudi coalition spokesperson Turki Al-Malki writes on X.

It comes as Houthi news agency Saba reported a Saudi attack on Yemen’s capital Sanaa, which the fighters control.

“Eight homes and three shops were damaged after Saudi enemy forces targeted the residential neighborhood of Bir Abu Shamlah in Al-Tahrir district, Sanaa,” Saba posted on Telegram.

The attack wounded 13 people, according to Houthi news outlet Almasirah.