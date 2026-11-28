The US military repelled a half dozen drones swarming Britain’s RAF Lakenheath base earlier this month, the Financial Times reports, saying Iran is suspected of being linked to the incident.

The newspaper, citing people familiar with the matter, says the US deployed counter-drone technology to repel the unmanned aerial systems but that the drones were not retrieved by British or American personnel.

Asked for comment on the report, a spokesperson for the UK’s Ministry of Defence tells Reuters in an emailed statement: “Ministry of Defence Police and Suffolk Police worked closely with USAF Security Forces to respond to reports of unauthorized drone activity at RAF Lakenheath on 13 November and the situation was quickly resolved, with RAF Lakenheath returning to normal security and force protection measures.”

The White House and Pentagon do not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In the incident, US Air Force personnel at the base responded to “suspected unauthorized drone activity,” and an Air Force spokesperson said at the time that no personnel, aircraft or infrastructure were affected.