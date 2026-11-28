Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 28, 2026
Explosion reported at school in Afghanistan, official says
An explosion has occurred at a school in Afghanistan’s northeastern province of Kunar, an official says.
Sami-ul-Haq Haq Bayan, the province’s director of information and culture, says he cannot provide details on the nature of the explosion in Asadabad in Kunar or whether there were casualties.
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