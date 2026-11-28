Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 28, 2026
Armed group seized cargo ship off Yemen’s coast, maritime agency says
Armed individuals boarded a cargo ship 64 nautical miles southwest of Yemen’s Balhaf at 0630 GMT and took control of the vessel, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency says, citing the ship’s master.
UKMTO says authorities have been informed and advises vessels in the area to proceed with caution.
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