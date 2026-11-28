Israeli security forces captured a large shipment of weapons and drugs that was smuggled over the Egyptian border into Israel using balloons.

The military says troops spotted a bunch of balloons floating over the border from Egypt into Israel overnight.

Soldiers of the 80th “Edom” Regional Division and police officers were dispatched to the scene and located the balloons.

The army says the balloon was found to be carrying 15 Kalashnikov rifles, two cellphones, and three packages containing over 100 kilograms of an unnamed drug.

Police took the contraband for further investigation.

There have been frequent attempts to bring weapons, and sometimes drugs, over the Egyptian and Jordanian borders using drones in recent years. In recent months, such attempts using balloons have increased.