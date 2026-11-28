Two Palestinian terror operatives who were working as members of the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) aid group were killed in an airstrike in Gaza City on Friday night, the Israeli military said.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the strike killed Ahmed Sufyan Mohammed Ali Abu Hasira, a terror operative, and Muath Yousef Ali Subh, a commander of an artillery squad in Hamas’s military wing, who both worked as security guards for an MSF clinic.

“This is another example of the Hamas terror organization embedding itself within international organizations,” the military said in a statement.

The IDF said that contrary to some claims, it did not target a hospital, and no damage was caused to medical infrastructure. Palestinian media had reported that the strike took place near Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital and wounded several others.

MSF said the organization was “devastated and outraged by the killing of two of our colleagues, both watchmen, in an Israeli strike on one of our Gaza clinics tonight.”

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“This is a direct hit on MSF, bringing the total number of MSF colleagues killed in Gaza to 17. Our premises were clearly marked with MSF logos, and their location had been communicated to and was known by the Israeli military. We stand in solidarity with the families and loved ones of our colleagues. We call for accountability,” it said in a statement.

MSF says two of its watchmen were killed. Palestinian outlets named Muath Soboh as one of them. The IDF says he served in Hamas’s military apparatus. A 2022 Al Jazeera photo shows someone with the same name in front of a poster that bears the Qassam (Hamas) emblem. Also, I… https://t.co/5H5UQK5EK5 pic.twitter.com/8csHYJDHbC Advertisement — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) November 28, 2026

The medical organization has repeatedly denied that it employs members of terror groups, despite evidence to the contrary.

The military said both operatives killed on Friday night had recently been advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians and were acting to restore the capabilities of terror groups in Gaza, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.” It added that they were killed to “remove the threat they posed.”

Palestinian media reported at least four people killed in other Israeli strikes on Friday — one near Jabalia in the Strip’s north, and three near Rafah in southern Gaza.

The IDF did not immediately comment on those strikes.

The strikes came amid an ongoing campaign by Israel targeting senior Hamas officials and terrorists who took part in the attack on October 7, 2023, that started the war in the Strip.

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Hamas accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire and undermining efforts to implement a plan by US President Donald Trump to put a conclusive end to the Gaza conflict, a blueprint that envisions gradual Israeli withdrawals and Hamas disarmament. But Hamas has also rejected calls from the US-backed Board of Peace to disarm.

More than 1,600 Palestinians have been killed ‌in Gaza ⁠since the ceasefire took effect in October 2025, according to Hamas-affiliated Gazan health officials – whose figures are not verified and don’t distinguish between civilians and combatants.

Seven Israeli soldiers have been killed during that time, including one by friendly fire and two in an “operational accident,” along with one civilian Defense Ministry contractor.