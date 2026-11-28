Masked Jewish assailants attacked Arab workers from an East Jerusalem electric company who were carrying out maintenance work in the Ramallah-area village of al-Mughayyir, in the central West Bank, according to the Israel Police and Palestinian media.

Footage from the attack shows multiple assailants wearing black masks and hoodies wielding metal rods.

The windshield of a truck the workers used is smashed.

Three workers were wounded, according to police. Officers accompanied by the IDF are gathering evidence and testimony on the scene, police say.

The Jerusalem District Electric Company, an East Jerusalem firm that also services West Bank localities, confirms to The Times of Israel that the workers who were attacked are its employees.

The company had said on Facebook on Thursday that it would carry out work in al-Mughayyir today.

Haaretz reports the works were coordinated days ahead of time with Israeli authorities, but that the Israel Defense Forces failed to secure the area, which sees settler attacks on a regular basis.

JDECO is a private company based in East Jerusalem that purchases electricity from Israel to supply East Jerusalem and localities in the West Bank.

תראו האירוע המטורף הזה של מחבלים יהודים ליד הכפר אל מועייר סמוך לרמאללה:

רעולי פנים מגיעים על טנדר עם מוטות ברזל ואלות ומכים עובדים של חברת חשמל הפלסט' שהגיעו *בתיאום מראש* עם צה"ל לעבודות תשתית.

3 פצועים, אחד קשה.

וזה אירוע שפיקוד מרכז הכיר – ולא נערך.

עוד מחדל של אבי בלוט. pic.twitter.com/zAG7oJ9N6H — Josh Breiner (@JoshBreiner) November 28, 2026