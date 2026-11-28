A UN-backed international court rejects a bid by Argentina to temporarily block a British-Israeli oil project off the disputed Falkland Islands.

The case was the latest spat between Britain and Argentina, which fought a bitter 10-week war in 1982 over the UK-administered islands in the South Atlantic.

In September, Argentina launched an arbitration process against London over the Sea Lion project off the Falklands, led by Britain’s Rockhopper and Israel’s Navitas.

Ahead of any decision, it also called on the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) to impose emergency measures to suspend the project.

The Hamburg-based ITLOS, an independent court set up under UN auspices, rejects Argentina’s claims by 18 votes to three.

In a decision read out by ITLOS president Maurice Kamga, the judges rule there does not appear to be any basis for believing Argentina has jurisdiction, as the tribunal is unable to make decisions based on questions of sovereignty.

Buenos Aires had argued the plan violates a UN resolution calling for both sides to desist from unilateral actions until their dispute over the sovereignty of the islands is resolved.

It had asked the court to impose emergency measures and order Britain to take the necessary steps “to ensure that no new drilling for exploitation, and no installation of production infrastructure” takes place in the North Malvinas Basin.

It further urged the court to order the UK to “refrain from using the information obtained in the exploration of the natural resources of the disputed maritime areas.”