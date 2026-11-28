The military condemns the “indiscriminate violence” after masked settlers attacked Israeli Arab electrical company workers near the West Bank village of al-Mughayyir, injuring three of them.

The Haaretz daily reported that the work was coordinated days ahead of time with Israeli authorities, but that the Israel Defense Forces failed to secure the area.

According to the military, following an assessment “and analysis of potential friction,” several Border Police teams had been deployed nearby to prevent “criminal, violent and terror-related incidents.”

However, no force was stationed adjacent to the location of the electrical work to identify the incident in real time, according to the army.

“The work had been coordinated with only some of the relevant authorities,” the army says, adding that “as it involved work by Israelis, no demand was made for a close security escort,” and instead only “area-wide security was provided.”

No further details are given to clarify the military’s meaning when it says the work was coordinated with “some” authorities, and whether the lack of demand refers to the electric company, or from within the IDF.

The IDF says troops immediately rushed to the scene following reports of the attack, but the suspects had already fled the scene.

Chief of the IDF Central Command, Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth, held an assessment with senior military, police and Shin Bet officers on the incident, the military says.

“Security forces will act swiftly and decisively to locate and arrest the suspects,” the military says.

The IDF says that it “strongly condemns the incident and views any manifestation of violence with great severity,” calling it a “deliberate attack and indiscriminate violence against innocent people.”