In a joint statement, British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband and Attorney General Ellie Reeves welcome the decision by an international tribunal to reject Argentina’s bid to temporarily block oil drilling off the nearby UK-held Falkland Islands.

Miliband and Reeves urge Argentina to respect the right of the Falkland Islanders, who number around 3,500 people, to “determine their own future” and end its wider economic pressure.

“This outcome is a vindication of the UK’s robust legal defence and strategy,” they say. “The UK has no doubt of our sovereignty of the Falkland Islands, our sovereignty and sovereign rights over the surrounding maritime areas, and the right of self-determination of the Falkland Islanders.”

Argentine President Javier Milei has vowed to penalize companies working on oil production around the islands and argued that the joint UK-Israeli operation is a “clear and present danger” to his country’s claims over the islands.

Following the ruling, Rockhopper Exploration and Navitas Petroleum are expected to push ahead with the plan under licenses granted by the Falkland Islands government and backed by Britain.