HAMBURG, Germany — A UN-backed international court on Saturday rejected a bid by Argentina to temporarily block a British-Israeli oil project off the disputed Falkland Islands.

The case was the latest spat between Britain and Argentina, which fought a bitter 10-week war in 1982 over the UK-administered islands in the South Atlantic.

In September, Argentina launched an arbitration process against London over the Sea Lion project off the Falklands, which is led by Britain’s Rockhopper company and Israel’s Navitas. Ahead of any decision, it also called on the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) to impose emergency measures to suspend the project.

The Sea Lion oil field is located around 220 kilometers (135 miles) from the islands, which lie 600 kilometers off Argentina’s Patagonian coast and almost 13,000 kilometers from Britain.

The Hamburg-based ITLOS, an independent court set up under UN auspices, rejected Argentina’s claims by 18 votes to three.

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In a decision read out by ITLOS president Maurice Kamga, the judges ruled there did not appear to be any basis for believing Argentina had jurisdiction, as the tribunal is unable to make decisions based on questions of sovereignty.

“This decision is not the final word,” Argentinian President Javier Milei said in a statement reacting to the decision.

Argentina will continue to “assert its rights through all diplomatic, legal and administrative channels at its disposal,” he said.

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Buenos Aires had argued the plan violates a UN resolution calling for both sides to desist from unilateral actions until their dispute over the sovereignty of the islands is resolved.

It had asked the court to impose emergency measures and order Britain to take the necessary steps “to ensure that no new drilling for exploitation, and no installation of production infrastructure” takes place in the North Malvinas Basin.

It further urged the court to order the UK to “refrain from using the information obtained in the exploration of the natural resources of the disputed maritime areas.”

Britain urged the court to reject the case, saying it was rooted in Argentina’s claims to sovereignty.

London argued the sovereignty claim falls outside the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea’s arbitration process aimed at settling maritime disputes, which the judges ultimately accepted.

In a joint statement, British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband and Attorney General Ellie Reeves on Saturday welcomed the decision and urged Argentina to respect the right of the Falkland Islanders, who number around 3,500 people, to “determine their own future” and end its wider economic pressure.

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“This outcome is a vindication of the UK’s robust legal defense and strategy,” they said. “The UK has no doubt of our sovereignty of the Falkland Islands, our sovereignty and sovereign rights over the surrounding maritime areas, and the right of self-determination of the Falkland Islanders.”

Milei has vowed to penalize companies working on oil production around the islands and argued that the joint UK-Israeli operation is a “clear and present danger” to his country’s claims over the islands.

The firebrand leader has doubled down on his country’s claim over the Falklands — known in Argentina as Las Malvinas — since US President Donald Trump said he was open to reviewing Washington’s stance on the territory.

The Falkland Islanders themselves voted overwhelmingly in 2013 to remain British.

But Argentina rejects that outcome, arguing the principle of self-determination does not apply to a population it considers implanted by Britain after 1833.

The tribunal was set up under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which entered into force in 1994 and which sets out a “regime of law and order in the world’s oceans and seas, establishing rules governing all uses of the oceans and their resources.”

Following the ruling, Rockhopper Exploration and Navitas Petroleum are expected to push ahead with the plan under licenses granted by the Falkland Islands government and backed by Britain.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.