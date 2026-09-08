Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Argentina to file criminal charges against Israel’s Navitas Petroleum over Falklands drilling

By Reuters Today, 6:09 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Mount Tumbledown stands tall behind Stanley on the Falkland Islands, also known as Islas Malvinas, March 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Mount Tumbledown stands tall behind Stanley on the Falkland Islands, also known as Islas Malvinas, March 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Argentina’s government says it will file criminal charges against Israeli energy company Navitas Petroleum and its executives for operating in the Falkland Islands.

The move follows remarks on Friday by Argentine President Javier Milei, who vowed to sanction oil companies drilling in the British overseas territory as he stepped up the South American nation’s sovereignty claims.

According to a statement from the presidency, Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno will file the criminal complaint against several Navitas subsidiaries and partners operating in the territory, along with their corporate directors.

Navitas did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The government alleges the firms violated Argentine law by holding hydrocarbon exploration and exploitation licenses issued by the United Kingdom in the North Falkland Basin.

Milei last week singled out the Sea Lion offshore oil project as he announced measures targeting companies involved in Falklands oil and gas activities, with penalties potentially extending to shareholders, directors and suppliers.

The Sea Lion field is operated by Tel Aviv-listed Navitas Petroleum, which holds a 65% stake.

Gideon Tadmor, a prominent figure in Israel’s energy sector and the company’s chairman, holds about 9% of its shares, according to LSEG data.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.