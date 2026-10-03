Man, three women and girl said killed in Israeli strike in Gaza City; no comment from IDF

Five people, including a girl, were killed in an Israeli strike early today on an apartment in western Gaza City, in the Strip’s north, according to the city’s Shifa Hospital and Hamas’s civil defense agency. The IDF does not immediately comment.

Palestinian media reports the dead include a young man, a mother and her daughter and two other adult women. The man is identified as Bilal Awda, 21. The other dead, whose ages are not given, reportedly include Mary Abu Daud and her daughter Misa; Yasmeen al-Boubou, who is identified as a doctor; and another woman who has not yet been identified.

Footage from the scene shows flames and rubble, with one graphic video showing a first responder retrieving the body of a man from the debris.

????ارتقاء 5 اشخاص (4 نساء بينهم سيدة وابنتها من الطائفة المسيحية وشاب) اثر استهداف الطابق الارضي من عمارة الاصالة غرب مدينة غزة , عرف منهم:- 1.ماريا حافظ ابو داوود/مسيحية

2.وابنتها ميسا ابو داوود/مسيحية

3.دكتورة ياسمين البوبو

4.محمد ابو عودة "٢١عام"

5.سيدة مازالت مجهولة. pic.twitter.com/y5C3tlc2RI — معتصم زقوت (@flstyn36876) October 3, 2026