Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud claims the premier tried to phone Yashar’s Gadi Eisenkot before announcing he was prepared to go second in a rotation deal for prime minister, but Eisenkot did not return the call, Hebrew-language media reports.

The party says Netanyahu also phoned Eisenkot following the announcement, but the Yashar chair still has yet to answer.

Likud says that Netanyahu is prepared to begin talks, but that he is waiting for Eisenkot to respond to him.

Eisenkot said in a public statement that his team was ready to immediately begin talks at the Dan Accadia Hotel in Herzliya.