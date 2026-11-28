Three Israelis, including two off-duty soldiers, were arrested by the police for entering a Palestinian village in the southern West Bank earlier today and opening fire on residents, injuring one man.

Footage showed three Jewish Israelis, two of whom were armed, entering at-Tuwani in an apparent attempt to taunt Palestinian residents.

At one point, the armed Israelis opened fire, hitting a Palestinian man in the shoulder who was evacuated for medical care.

The Honenu legal group representing the suspects says that the Israelis were attacked by Palestinians throwing stones, and in response they opened fire. However, no explanation is given as to why the group entered a Palestinian village to begin with.

Police say officers and Shin Bet members were dispatched to the scene to collect evidence and detain the trio.

They are identified by police as two soldiers in their mandatory service who live in the area, along with a resident of Tel Aviv in his 20s.

Due to the involvement of the soldiers, police say they are handing over the case to the Military Police.

אירוע נוסף שקורה במהלך השבת בא-תוואני בדרום הר חברון: 3 יהודים, 2 מהם חמושים בנשקים ארוכים – נכנסים לתוך הכפר הפלסטיני.

בזמן שהפלסטינים יוצאים לקראתם ומנסים להבריח אותם מהכפר (לא ניתן לראות מה קורה בצידו השני של התיעוד, הפלסטינים עצמם לא מתועדים, אבל בהחלט היה ניסיון תקיפה… pic.twitter.com/9Oe8YGJVEK — דורון קדוש | Doron Kadosh (@Doron_Kadosh) November 28, 2026