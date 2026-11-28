As expected, Likud ministers and lawmakers rush to offer their support for interim Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement that he is willing to go second in a rotation agreement with Gadi Eisenkot.

Energy Minister Eli Cohen says that Netanyahu has proven that Israel’s welfare is his top priority. “If Israel is more important to Eisenkot than his hatred for Netanyahu,” says Cohen, “he must stop his rush toward a government that relies on enemies of Israel, and form a unity government that will be able to stand up to the many challenges facing us!”

The enemies of Israel that Cohen is referring to are the Arab-led Joint List and Ra’am parties.

Sports and Culture Minister Miki Zohar says that even though it is tough to accept Eisenkot going first as prime minister, Netanyahu is showing “extraordinary leadership.”

The reactions seem tightly coordinated, offering nearly identical messages and all released at the same time.

Education Minister Yoav Kisch calls it “a moment of truth” for the Eisenkot bloc: “Does their love of Israel overcome their hatred of Netanyahu?”

“The left is at a crossroads,” echoes Likud MK David Peter. “On one side, Zionist unity, and on the other, the realization of the dream of [Muslim Brotherhood figures] Hassan al-Banna and Yusuf al-Qaradawi on the ruins of Israel.”