B’Yachad No. 2 Yair Lapid rejects what he says is a “transparent con” by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after he announced he would allow Gadi Eisenkot to take the first turn in a rotation agreement for the prime minister’s office.

Netanyahu, Lapid warns on X, is a “serial deceiver who has cheated every partner and broken every agreement.”

He says the only way to assess whether Netanyahu’s offer is a genuine one is to swear in a government led by Eisenkot without Likud, and then begin negotiations on its inclusion at a later date.

Lapid’s comments contradict the position taken by B’Yachad chair Naftali Bennett, who has been pushing Eisenkot’s Yashar to form a unity government with Likud, believing it preferable to a coalition reliant on the ultra-Orthodox and Arab parties.

There is no immediate comment from Bennett on Netanyahu’s new offer.

Democrats chair Yair Golan writes on X: “Enough with the tricks and shticks. Netanyahu has lost. It is our duty to respect the will of the voters and form a government of change and rescue.”