9 suspects arrested over attack on Palestinian, Israeli electrical workers in West Bank
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Nine suspects were arrested over today’s settler attack on Israeli Arab and Palestinian electrical workers near the West Bank Palestinian town of al-Mughayyir, the police and military say.
Police officers, with aerial support from the military, “identified a suspicious concealed vehicle and a gathering at an illegal outpost” in the area, a joint statement says.
Police say the officers raided the outpost and arrested nine suspects and seized four vehicles, “including the vehicle that, according to suspicion, was used by the suspects during the attack.”
The suspects were taken for further questioning.
The army and police note that the illegal outpost is a known source of “dozens of violent incidents” against Palestinians.
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- Netanyahu says he’ll let Eisenkot serve as first prime minister in rotation deal for unity government
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