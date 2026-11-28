Yashar chair Gadi Eisenkot condemns the multiple attacks by Israeli settlers in the West Bank today, after Arab electricity workers — both Palestinian and Israeli — were attacked by masked Jewish assailants in the Ramallah-area village of al-Mughayyir.

“Another Shabbat, more footage of violent rioters acting as they please,” he writes on X. “These rioters are harming the security forces and are causing severe, irreversible damage to the State of Israel.”

He wishes a speedy recovery to all those injured in the settler attacks, and calls for law enforcement to prosecute the perpetrators “to the full extent of the law.”

“The routine loss of control and the anarchy, in Judea and Samaria [the biblical name for the West Bank] specifically and in the State of Israel as a whole, are dangerous and must come to an end,” Eisenkot adds. “We will ensure this happens in the coming weeks.”

In addition to the attack on the electricity workers, Palestinian media have reported at least three more incidents of settler violence across the West Bank today.