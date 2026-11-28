The Palestinian technocratic committee tasked with replacing Hamas in Gaza has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Japanese foreign ministry for the latter to assist in Gaza humanitarian projects.

The MoU “establishes a framework for structured consultations and coordination to advance early recovery, the restoration of essential public services, and the reconstruction of Gaza,” reads a statement from the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG).

The statement by the NCAG, which is overseen by the US-controlled Board of Peace, does not reveal how much money Japan has agreed to donate to Gaza.

The board had dispatched a top delegation from the NCAG to visit Japan as it seeks new sources of funding. Less than two percent of the $17 billion in pledges made to the panel have been fulfilled. The board is still seeking $2.45 billion in funding for its first six months of recovery projects.

Joint Press Release National Committee for the Administration of Gaza and the Office of the High Representative for Gaza

Japan, OHR and NCAG Sign Memorandum of Cooperation on Gaza’s Recovery and Reconstruction Tokyo – 28 November 2026 Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the… pic.twitter.com/Xg6qJ4yebs — اللجنة الوطنية لإدارة غزة – NCAG (@NCAG) November 28, 2026