The Israeli military says that, contrary to its earlier report, the victims of the settler attack on electrical workers near the West Bank village of al-Mughayyir included both Israelis and Palestinians.

Security sources have said the Israeli victims of the attack were Arab.

“The Central Command and the Civil Administration received an update indicating that the injured individuals include two Israeli civilians and two Palestinians,” the military says.

The army says the four were in vehicles with Israeli license plates.

“As previously stated, the incident is under investigation,” the military adds.

Police said earlier today that three people were injured in the attack — it is unclear why the military says that there were four victims.