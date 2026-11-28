Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 28, 2026
Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted Houthi ballistic missile fired at coastal town home to key sites
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis says it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Iran-aligned group toward the Saudi town of Al Shuqaiq, adding that the debris came down without causing any civilian casualties.
Al Shuqaiq, on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast in Jazan province, is home to major desalination and power generation facilities supplying water and electricity to the kingdom’s southern regions.
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