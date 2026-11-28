Palestinian media reports several more attacks by Israeli settlers in the West Bank today.

In one incident in the southern village of at-Tuwani, Israeli settlers reportedly shot a man and assaulted his mother.

The man’s condition is not given, and further details surrounding the incident are unclear.

A typical Shabbat outing for three settlers from Maon Farm: invade Tuwani with state-issued assault rifles, gleefully harass and intimidate residents, open fire and wound a local knowing they are in full view of the cameras, then stroll off without a care in the world. pic.twitter.com/ETH0Qpan0l — jasper nathaniel (@infinite_jaz) November 28, 2026

Elsewhere, Palestinian media cites the Red Crescent as saying that four Palestinians were wounded after being attacked by settlers at the al-Malih hamlet near Bethlehem.

In another incident, two Palestinians were wounded while clashing with settlers who attacked the village of Deir Jarir, near Ramallah, the reports say.

There is no immediate comment from Israeli authorities on the incidents.