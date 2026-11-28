The chief of the IDF Central Command, Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth, signed off on 11 “restraining orders” against extremist Jewish Israelis this past week, which bar individuals from entering the West Bank.

A military official says the orders were signed “based on recommendations and intelligence” from the Shin Bet security agency.

Details of the orders being signed were released to the media following a spate of settler attacks across the West Bank over the weekend, which the army and police failed to prevent. No arrests have been made yet over the violence.