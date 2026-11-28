A German court on Friday sentenced Dutch neo-Nazi Stefan Wijkamp, 59, to an eight-month suspended term for inciting hatred and glorifying Adolf Hitler.

Wijkamp, a prominent European neo-Nazi activist, is well known for being a Hitler lookalike, long sporting the slick parted hair and toothbrush mustache of the Nazi leader.

According to Dutch-language reports, Wijkamp arrived in court Friday with his signature look, wearing a long leather trench coat with an edelweiss flower pin once worn by Waffen-SS Alpine troops.

He was convicted on charges of incitement of hatred and glorification of the Nazis, which can carry a prison term of three to five years in Germany under Berlin’s strict laws against Nazi glorification, symbols and Holocaust denial.

The charges related to statements he made at a Munster neo-Nazi rally last year, where he filmed openly praising Hitler: “He was brilliant; Hitler was a genius,” he said.

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“I admire him. My love for Germany is called Adolf Hitler,” he added.

Man who mimicked Hitler set to stand trial in Germany — Bild Dutch conservative activist Stefan Wijkamp, 58, is charged with glorifying Nazi Germany Advertisement The charges came after he praised Hitler in an interview, calling him a 'genius and a wonder of the world' pic.twitter.com/nzNStqCFBr — RT (@RT_com) July 19, 2026

In court on Friday, he repeated his reverence to the Nazi leader, reportedly telling the judge that he “loves the Führer.”

The Munster court handed Wijkamp an eight-month suspended prison sentence and a €1,000 fine. The sentence carries a three-year probation period, Dutch media said.

Wijkamp will appeal the sentence, the reports added.