A large section of a cliff at Herzliya’s Nof Yam (Sidna Ali) Beach collapsed on Saturday morning, the second major landslide in the area this year.

No one was injured as a result of the collapse.

The Herzliya municipality said in a statement that the cliff collapse took place just below Apolonia National Park, inside the jurisdiction of the Israel Nature and Parks Authority (INPA).

“Fortunately, the event ended without casualties,” said Herzliya Mayor Yariv Fisher. “But we cannot continue to rely on miracles. The coastal cliffs are a ticking time bomb, and this morning’s collapse is another reminder of the real danger to human life.”

“Protecting Israel’s coasts is the responsibility of the state,” said Fisher, who was recently appointed as the Coastal Authorities Forum’s next chairman. “I call on the new government that will be formed to make an immediate and budgeted decision that will recognize the collapse of the cliffs as a national threat.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Saturday’s incident was the third cliff collapse at that specific Herzliya beach in three years. In February, a large section of the cliff collapsed, prompting an investigation by the INPA.

In 2024, a 7,000-square-meter (23,000-square-foot) section of cliff to the north collapsed. No one was injured in that incident either.

While INPA did not comment on the new incident on Saturday, after the February 2026 collapse it stressed that even before that, the area had been permanently closed off to the public due to the danger of such events.

Advertisement

The authority added that the danger of cliff collapses exists along a significant stretch of Israel’s coastline, from Palmachim near Ashkelon to Hadera. It warned the public to follow instructions and avoid any fenced-off areas.

The 45 kilometers (28 miles) of coastal cliffs are suffering from natural erosion, as well as human-induced changes such as buildings and marinas.

In 2020, the state comptroller lambasted the country’s leadership for failing to act on a 2011 government decision that would prevent cliff collapses.