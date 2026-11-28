Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he is willing to let Gadi Eisenkot serve as prime minister first in a rotation in a proposed national unity government.
He says he is prepared to set aside the principle of the largest party leading the government in the face of what he describes as existential threats to Israel.
“Likud under my leadership is the largest party in the country, by a wide margin — a quarter of a million more voters than Eisenkot’s party,” Netanyahu says in a statement. “Naturally, I should lead the unity government, or at the very least be first in the rotation.
“But given the magnitude of the existential danger, and the possibility that a government will be formed that lacks the ability to confront that danger, my responsibility as a leader obliges me to set everything aside — including the principle of the largest party — and to agree that Gadi Eisenkot serve as prime minister first, while I serve at the start of the term as alternate prime minister.”
Adds Netanyahu: “I expect that, in light of this concession of mine, we will immediately open real, sincere and accelerated negotiations, in which there will be a similar willingness to compromise and concede on the other side as well, toward the establishment of the national unity government that will repel the dangers and secure Israel’s safety and its future.”
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