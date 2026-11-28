Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 28, 2026
Report: Bennett told Netanyahu to offer Eisenkot top job by Sunday or he would abandon push for unity government
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s offer to serve second in a rotation deal for prime minister, with Gadi Eisenkot taking the first turn, is the result of pressure from B’Yachad chair Naftali Bennett, Channel 12 reports.
According to the report, Bennett informed Netanyahu that if he didn’t offer Eisenkot the option of serving as the first prime minister in a rotational unity government by Sunday, B’Yachad would abandon its push for unity and sign a coalition agreement with Yashar.
The other parties in the so-called change bloc have already signed agreements with Eisenkot.
Bennett’s ultimatum also reportedly contributed to his decision to cancel a meeting with Eisenkot on Thursday, pushing it off until Sunday.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Eisenkot invites Netanyahu to talks tonight, says he has 24 hours to prove his rotation offer is genuine
- UK, France, six other countries call on Abbas to hold postponed PA elections in early 2027
- Three Israelis, including 2 off-duty soldiers, arrested for entering Palestinian village, firing on residents
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