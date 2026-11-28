Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s offer to serve second in a rotation deal for prime minister, with Gadi Eisenkot taking the first turn, is the result of pressure from B’Yachad chair Naftali Bennett, Channel 12 reports.

According to the report, Bennett informed Netanyahu that if he didn’t offer Eisenkot the option of serving as the first prime minister in a rotational unity government by Sunday, B’Yachad would abandon its push for unity and sign a coalition agreement with Yashar.

The other parties in the so-called change bloc have already signed agreements with Eisenkot.

Bennett’s ultimatum also reportedly contributed to his decision to cancel a meeting with Eisenkot on Thursday, pushing it off until Sunday.