As the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party prepares for official coalition talks with Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar, UTJ MK Meir Porush says he would prefer a unity government with Likud to one solely headed by Eisenkot.

Porush is considered one of the most staunchly pro-Netanyahu voices in UTJ, even as the party has distanced itself from its once-firm ally over Haredi military conscription.

“This is doubtless the preferred option at this time, given the dangers threatening the people of Israel,” Porush says of Netanyahu’s offer for a rotation agreement with Eisenkot, which would see the Yashar leader take the first turn in the prime minister’s office.

He calls for Eisenkot to pursue unity with Netanyahu, and says he is confident “even the most sensitive and important issues to the ultra-Orthodox public can be resolved” through genuine negotiations.

Contradicting Porush, Ynet reports that an anonymous senior UTJ official has dismissed Netanyahu’s offer out of hand.

“While Bibi and the right-wing lecture the ultra-Orthodox, telling us not to align ourselves with Eisenkot, Bennett and Lapid, Bibi himself is willing to take the second spot in a rotation deal, to kick out [ultranationalist Otzma Yehudit chair] Ben Gvir and the Haredim, just so that these ‘leftists’ form a government with him and keep Likud in power,” the official is quoted as saying.

The official accuses Netanyahu of “actively working against the very people who have stood by him all these years.”