B’Yachad chair Naftali Bennett welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement that he will agree to serve second in a rotation agreement for prime minister, allowing Gadi Eisenkot to go first, but says the offer should continue to be treated with suspicion until it is proven genuine.

“Netanyahu made the right decision when he announced he was willing to form a unity government, initially led by Eisenkot, based on an ‘alliance of those who serve,'” Bennett writes, referring to his desire for a coalition made up only of Zionist parties that support military service, meaning all but the Haredi or Arab parties.

“The burden of proof now lies with Netanyahu to show that this is genuine intent and not lip service,” Bennett continues, warning the Likud leader against “stalling tactics or futile discussions aimed at sabotaging the formation of a government that excludes him.”

“We shall proceed according to the principle: Respect him, but suspect him — and then suspect him again.”

He reiterates his demands for a unity government: creating prime ministerial term limits; forging new agreements on reforming the judicial system while throwing out the last government’s judicial overhaul legislation; advancing new laws for the well-being of IDF soldiers and reservists; and addressing the manpower needs of the IDF.