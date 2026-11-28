Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot responds to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s offer to serve second in a rotation agreement, with Eisenkot going first, by inviting the Likud leader and his team to meet with him tonight at the Dan Accadia Hotel in Herzliya for immediate negotiations.

He notes, however, that Likud has rebuffed efforts to negotiate for nearly three weeks and has yet to respond to a detailed proposal sent on Sunday.

“If Likud is ready for genuine unity, I am prepared to assess its seriousness over the next 24 hours,” Eisenkot says, inviting Netanyahu and his team to join him tonight “for genuine, accelerated talks on guiding principles and policy issues,” based on the proposal to which Netanyahu has yet to respond.

“The unity Israel needs — which I am ready to pursue and for which I am prepared to pay a political price — is unity among Israeli citizens based on shared values,” he continues.

Eisenkot says the proposal, sent through “a secret channel, established at [Netanyahu’s] request,” addressed “substantive issues.” He says his side offered “significant compromises” on some of them before proceeding with coalition agreements with Yisrael Beytenu and the Democrats.

“For nearly three weeks, my team and I have been proposing and trying to conduct genuine, good-faith and accelerated negotiations, but we have encountered refusals and evasions,” he adds.