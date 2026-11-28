Eight Western countries — including the UK, France and Australia — call on the Palestinian Authority to hold the legislative and presidential elections that PA President Mahmoud Abbas postponed.

The call from the foreign ministers of Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland and the United Kingdom comes on the originally scheduled date of the PA legislative elections. In October, Abbas said they would be pushed off until September of next year.

“On this day when Palestinians should have been exercising their democratic right to vote, we once again express our deep regret over the decision taken by President Abbas to postpone the Palestinian legislative elections,” say the foreign ministers.

“Twenty years after the last national election in Palestine, and five years after the postponement of the legislative elections planned for 2021,” they continue, “this lack of elections continues to deprive the Palestinian people of the right to express themselves democratically through the ballot box and to choose their representatives in free and transparent elections, as President Abbas had pledged.”

They say elections are crucial to the Palestinian Authority returning to Gaza and to the two-state solution.

They call on the PA to hold elections in the first three months of 2027, and call on “all parties” — which includes Israel — “to facilitate the holding of these elections throughout the occupied Palestinian territory.

In a subtle threat, the countries say that their “continued support for the Palestinian Authority and our commitment to strengthening its institutions go hand in hand with the respect for the commitments made regarding reforms and democratic renewal.”