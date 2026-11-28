Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene the security cabinet tomorrow evening to discuss a series of steps aimed at implementing US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza, Hebrew media reports.

Earlier, The Times of Israel reported that Board of Peace senior envoy Nickolay Mladenov warned Netanyahu this week that the US-controlled panel will be forced to hand back its mandate for overseeing the postwar recovery of Gaza if the premier doesn’t start making good on his commitments under the ceasefire agreement inked last year.

The security cabinet is expected to approve the deployment of the Board of Peace-backed International Stabilization Force in the Gaza Strip, Ynet reports, and grant permission for 4,000 Palestinians to receive police training in Egypt, once they have been vetted by the Shin Bet.

The cabinet will also reportedly approve the entry of equipment and materials for humanitarian and infrastructure projects in the war-torn Strip.