MOGADISHU, Somalia — Pirates from Somalia briefly hijacked a UAE-based ship off Yemen after disguising themselves as fishermen and hiding among Yemen’s Somali community, security officials and a maritime monitor said Saturday.

Piracy has seen a resurgence in the waters off the Horn of Africa, with at least 16 attacks since April, the highest level since 2013.

British maritime agency UKMTO said assailants had boarded a cargo ship some 120 kilometers (70 miles) southwest of the Yemeni port of Balhaf.

It said later in the day that the pirates had “vacated the vessel,” which was proceeding to its next port of call.

It did not explain why the pirates left the ship.

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According to security officials in the Somali state of Puntland — where the main network of pirates is based — the vessel was the MV Marsa Virgo.

It is owned by Marsa Ocean Shipping, based in the United Arab Emirates, and operates under the Panama flag.

The attack was carried out by six Somali gunmen who left Puntland in a fishing boat and crossed the Gulf of Aden to Yemen, the three security officials told AFP.

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They tracked the gunmen’s movements via sources in the Somali community and spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity.

They said the six assailants embedded with Somalis living in southern Yemen and accessed weapons through them.

This was the first time an attack had been conducted by Somali pirates from Yemeni territory, they said.

One official said it was wrong to blame the Houthis, the Iran-backed Yemeni group that controls the Red Sea coastline, for facilitating piracy in the region.

“Everyone brings up the Houthis when it comes to why Somali pirates continue to hijack ships off the coast of Yemen, but in reality it’s rogue criminal elements within the local Somali refugee community assisting the pirates in Puntland,” the official said.

“Many of them share family and clan ties and both sides are often poor,” he added.

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The security officials said there were 19 crew members onboard the MV Marsa Virgo and that all had locked themselves in a safe room.

Their account could not be independently confirmed by AFP.

Пираты захватили контейнеровоз Marsa Virgo у берегов Йемена Об этом сообщило Управление морских торговых операций Великобритании (UKMTO) со ссылкой на капитана.https://t.co/8CBPv7DMZ8 — Port (@port__port) November 28, 2026

Piracy is an added threat for shipping companies at a time when vessels in the region are being caught in the crossfire of the war pitting the United States and Israel against Iran and its allies.