An IDF combat officer was moderately wounded after being mistakenly shot by his comrade during an altercation with a Palestinian suspect in the West Bank on Saturday evening, the military said.

The Palestinian man, identified by the Palestinian Authority’s health ministry as Hikmat Mohammed Faraj, 57, was killed in the incident. Some Palestinian news outlets identified him as the muezzin of the local mosque.

According to the IDF, troops raided a building in the village of Madama, near Nablus, from which stones had been hurled at the forces.

Inside the home, a “physical confrontation” erupted, during which the army said a “terrorist attempted to snatch the weapon of a combat officer.”

“The officer fired at him, but the terrorist deflected the weapon during the shooting, as a result of which another combat officer who was nearby was moderately wounded,” the military said.

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The IDF said the suspect continued to struggle with the troops, and he was eventually “neutralized.”

ارتقاء المؤذن حكمت فرج محمد فرج "أبو فادي" برصاص قوات الاحتـ.لال خلال اقتحام منزله في بلدة مادما جنوب نابلس. pic.twitter.com/KbovAxA5BM — ق.ض (@Qadeyah1) November 28, 2026

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According to the PA health ministry, the man succumbed to his wounds after being shot. The WAFA official Palestinian news agency reported that a second Palestinian man was injured during the incident. The IDF statement did not mention any other casualties.

The wounded IDF officer was taken to a hospital for treatment, and his family was notified, the army added.

The incident came hours after a group of masked settlers attacked a number of Arab electricity workers working in the West Bank.

On Friday, Israeli troops arrested three Palestinians the IDF said were planning an imminent attack. The IDF said troops raided the town of Kaubar shortly after the Shin Bet security agency provided the army with intelligence on the terror cell’s plans.

The soldiers nabbed the three suspects following a pursuit and handed them over to the Shin Bet for questioning. The Shin Bet said the trio was planning to carry out a terror attack “in the immediate timeframe.”

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.