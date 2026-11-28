Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 28, 2026
Eisenkot and Liberman meet ahead of Yashar party chief’s sit-down with Netanyahu
Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot met tonight with Yisrael Beytenu party head Avigdor Liberman, Hebrew media outlets report.
Yashar and Yisrael Beytenu have already signed a coalition agreement.
Eisenkot is slated to meet tomorrow morning with Benjamin Netanyahu after the prime minister announced that he would agree to serve second in a rotation agreement as part of a unity government.
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