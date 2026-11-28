An IDF combat officer was moderately wounded after being mistakenly shot by his comrade during an altercation with a Palestinian suspect in the West Bank this evening, the military says.
The Palestinian man, identified by the Palestinian Authority’s health ministry as Hikmat Mohammed Faraj, 57, was killed in the incident.
According to the IDF, troops raided a building in the village of Madama, near Nablus, from which stones had been hurled at the forces.
Inside the home, a “physical confrontation” erupted, during which the army says a “terrorist attempted to snatch the weapon of a combat officer.”
“The officer fired at him, but the terrorist deflected the weapon during the shooting, as a result of which another combat officer who was nearby was moderately wounded,” the military says.
The IDF says the suspect continued to struggle with the troops, and he was eventually “neutralized.” According to the PA health ministry, the man succumbed to his wounds after being shot.
The wounded officer was taken to a hospital for treatment, and his family was notified, the army adds.
More from today’s Liveblog:
Help us report truthfully on social media
Support our work
Support our work
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
As a multimedia journalist, my job is to take the quality, fact-based journalism produced by The Times of Israel newsroom and make it accessible across every platform — from Instagram posts to podcasts to short-form videos.
This is how many, especially young people, consume news these days. But misinformation is rampant on social media. Our team at ToI produces accurate, responsible short-form reporting on Israel and the Jewish world.
If you believe in the importance of factual social media journalism, please consider joining our reader support group, The Times of Israel Community. Your financial support is essential to sustain responsible multimedia reporting.
— Gabriella Jacobs, multimedia journalist
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel