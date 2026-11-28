An IDF combat officer was moderately wounded after being mistakenly shot by his comrade during an altercation with a Palestinian suspect in the West Bank this evening, the military says.

The Palestinian man, identified by the Palestinian Authority’s health ministry as Hikmat Mohammed Faraj, 57, was killed in the incident.

According to the IDF, troops raided a building in the village of Madama, near Nablus, from which stones had been hurled at the forces.

Inside the home, a “physical confrontation” erupted, during which the army says a “terrorist attempted to snatch the weapon of a combat officer.”

“The officer fired at him, but the terrorist deflected the weapon during the shooting, as a result of which another combat officer who was nearby was moderately wounded,” the military says.

The IDF says the suspect continued to struggle with the troops, and he was eventually “neutralized.” According to the PA health ministry, the man succumbed to his wounds after being shot.

The wounded officer was taken to a hospital for treatment, and his family was notified, the army adds.