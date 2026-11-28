Ra’am party chief Mansour Abbas says his family could be threatened after his party signed a bill that refers to Hamas as a terror group.

In an interview, Channel 12’s Dana Weiss asks, “Did you put your family at risk?”

“Could be,” he responds.

He says his life is “certainly” under greater threat.

“Someone will think, ‘he’s our enemy, let’s go eliminate him,'” says Abbas.

Abbas says that some Arab-Israelis have been telling him not to call Hamas a terrorist organization, while others have been urging him to do so in order to “close this chapter already.”

He says his party “will try to deal with” the consequences of the bill and will “try to explain to people.”