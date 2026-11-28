Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 28, 2026
Ra’am chair Abbas: My life is at risk after signing bill calling Hamas terror group
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
Ra’am party chief Mansour Abbas says his family could be threatened after his party signed a bill that refers to Hamas as a terror group.
In an interview, Channel 12’s Dana Weiss asks, “Did you put your family at risk?”
“Could be,” he responds.
He says his life is “certainly” under greater threat.
“Someone will think, ‘he’s our enemy, let’s go eliminate him,'” says Abbas.
Abbas says that some Arab-Israelis have been telling him not to call Hamas a terrorist organization, while others have been urging him to do so in order to “close this chapter already.”
He says his party “will try to deal with” the consequences of the bill and will “try to explain to people.”
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