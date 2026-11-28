Protesters demonstrated outside B’Yachad chair Naftali Bennett’s home in Ra’anana earlier this evening in opposition to his push for a unity government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The protest took place as Netanyahu announced that he would be willing to allow Yashar chair Gadi Eisenkot to take the first turn as prime minister in a rotational unity government — something that Bennett has been pushing for despite opposition from some of his allies in the so-called change bloc.

Some protesters hold signs demanding: “A Jewish-Arab government now,” or featuring the phrase, “A government for everyone,” written in Hebrew, Arabic, Russian, Amharic and Yiddish.

A billboard mounted on a nearby van warned Bennett: “Don’t sell us out.”

A simultaneous protest calling for unity with Likud was staged near the Knesset in Jerusalem.