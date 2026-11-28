Ra’am party chief Mansour Abbas affirms that he and his Ra’am party consider Hamas a terror organization, in an interview with Channel 12 news.

Abbas avoids making an explicit declaration, but confirms that his party co-sponsored a bill advanced in the Knesset this week that describes Hamas as a terror organization, and that he himself voted for it.

Abbas is asked by interviewer Dana Weiss to read from the text of the bill, which calls for the establishment of a state commission of inquiry into the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 invasion. He reads: “… the Hamas organization, together with additional terror organizations, in a large-scale terror attack from the Gaza Strip against the State of Israel…”

“Now, you’re a signatory to this bill, correct?” Weiss asks him.

“Yes,” responds Abbas.

Weiss says, “And what does it say here?”

Abbas replies: “The terror organizations, chief among them Hamas.”

“The only way to understand this, that a bill that you signed… has written in it, in in black-and-white…” Weiss says as she waits for him to complete the sentence.

“…You define Hamas as a terror group,” Abbas answers.

“So we’ve closed this issue?” she asks.

“This issue has been closed for me for some time,” says Abbas.

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Later in the interview, Weiss and Abbas return to the issue.

Abbas: “You have the bill, don’t you?”

Weiss: “Yes.”

Abbas: “What’s written is what’s written.”

Weiss: “Which is?”

Abbas: “That Hamas is a terror organization. Don’t you see it written there? That’s it — the matter is closed.”

He says his wavering about whether to “say or not to say it” did not have to do with Hamas’s actions.

“Our hesitation over whether or not to say it was never about their actions, their standing, or their conduct. We condemned and defined those actions as terror actions, full stop, and so on. But there are people who use this as a political instrument, and so they pushed us into a corner on it. Beyond that, we also want to make sure the thing isn’t used to declare total war on every Palestinian baby, every Palestinian woman, on the entire Palestinian people,” he says.

He further elaborates that someone “defined all the residents of the Gaza Strip as Hamas, as a terror organization, meaning that he would either eliminate them all, or expel them all, or throw them into the sea. And so if I’m careful in how I express myself, it’s because I don’t want it to look as though I’m granting approval or support [for that person to] do whatever you please.”

Gadi Eisenkot has issued four conditions for potential coalition partners in any government he heads, and Abbas’s comments in the interview appear to satisfy them. He confirms in the interview that he recognizes Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, accepts the values of the Declaration of Independence, backs mandatory national service for all citizens, and recognizes Hamas as a terror organization. That final condition also speaks of a commitment to dismantling Hamas’s military capabilities and governance, a subclause that Abbas does not specifically confirm.