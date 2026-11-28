Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar chair Gadi Eisenkot will meet tomorrow morning to discuss a potential unity government, after Netanyahu tonight said Eisenkot could serve first as prime minister in such a government.

Netanyahu’s Likud confirms the meeting will be held at 10 a.m. at the Dan Acadia hotel in Herzliya.

In the meantime, Yashar says Eisenkot spoke with the leaders of the other so-called change bloc parties — Yisrael Beytenu, B’Yachad and The Democrats — this evening and brought them up to date on recent developments.

In an unsourced report, Channel 13 News says that prior to Netanyahu’s statement, Eisenkot was preparing to announce tonight that he had assembled a coalition.