Ra’am chair Mansour Abbas shares that the premier’s speech at the swearing-in of the Knesset — in which he accused Arab parties of supporting terrorism — prompted him to publicize how Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told him about an implicit understanding he had with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in 2021.

In an interview with Channel 12, Abbas says he thought about the “massive gap between the man who is attacking us, inciting against us, accusing us of being terror supporters…[and] the conversation I had with him at [the Prime Minister’s Residence] at Balfour Street, during Operation Guardian of the Walls, in which he told me about his relationship with Sinwar — that they both understand one another.”

Shortly after Netanyahu’s angry speech earlier this month, in which he denounced the Knesset’s two Arab-led parties as unsuitable partners for a government and accused their members of seeking Israel’s destruction and supporting terrorism, Abbas revealed the conversation for the first time.

He says he intended to save the conversation for a commission of inquiry into October 7, but decided to publicize it after being attacked at an event that was supposed to be a non-political celebration.