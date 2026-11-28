Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 28, 2026
UTJ chair says party supports unity but is prioritizing Haredi conscription law above all else
United Torah Judaism chair Ya’akov Asher says his party supports unity, viewing it as “essential for the Jewish people,” but reiterates that its priority is, above all else, the matter of military conscription for ultra-Orthodox men.
“The question for us is not the formation of the next government, but rather regulating the status of yeshiva students and Torah scholars,” he says. “We made this clear in our discussions with both sides.”
“The coming days will reveal whether the recent developments can lead to a resolution of this issue,” he adds.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Mansour Abbas: I decided to share Netanyahu’s ‘understanding’ with Sinwar after being attacked by PM as terror supporter
- Mansour Abbas affirms that his Ra’am party considers Hamas a terror organization
- Eisenkot will meet with Netanyahu tomorrow morning on possible unity government, has updated ‘change bloc’ leaders
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here