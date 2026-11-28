United Torah Judaism chair Ya’akov Asher says his party supports unity, viewing it as “essential for the Jewish people,” but reiterates that its priority is, above all else, the matter of military conscription for ultra-Orthodox men.

“The question for us is not the formation of the next government, but rather regulating the status of yeshiva students and Torah scholars,” he says. “We made this clear in our discussions with both sides.”

“The coming days will reveal whether the recent developments can lead to a resolution of this issue,” he adds.