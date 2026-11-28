Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 28, 2026
Houthis claim they attacked Saudi airport, oil refinery, and power stations in past 48 hours
Yemen’s Houthis said on Saturday they attacked Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, the Jazan oil refinery and two power stations in southern Saudi Arabia over the past 48 hours.
The latest claims mark a further escalation in the Houthis’ attacks on Saudi infrastructure, particularly energy facilities, amid renewed hostilities between the Iran-aligned group and Saudi Arabia.
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