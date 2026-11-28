The Ra’am party is “operating as part of the bloc that is supposed to be in the coalition,” says faction chief Mansour Abbas.

Abbas stresses in a Channel 12 interview that his party is “not going into a government to decide and manage Israel’s security and foreign policy,” amid accusations that a coalition that depends on Arab parties won’t be able to go to war against Israel’s enemies.

“We want to protect people’s personal safety in general, and specifically that of Arabs,” Abbas stresses.

The goal of negotiations with Gadi Eisenkot is not only to replace Benjamin Netanyahu, but also “to create a government that will last 4 years, and to work,” says Abbas.

He says his party is “in a state of readiness; we want to see that the building of the coalition is moving forward, step by step, agreement after agreement.”