Ra’am’s Mansour Abbas says that he “has made peace” with the idea that he could be assassinated — presumably by someone on the right — for supporting the coalition Gadi Eisenkot is forming.
Speaking to Channel 12, Abbas warns that all members of the emerging government could be targeted, “from the prime minister on down.”
The way to stop such an outcome, he says, is “determined leadership, to return the authorities to the statesmanlike path.”
Abbas warns if the Arab parties don’t operate differently in an environment of incitement from political figures against Arabs, there would be a repeat of the intercommunal violence that wracked mixed Jewish-Arab cities in 2021.
Abbas also criticizes the decision of the Arab-majority Joint List party to walk out during the singing of Israel’s national anthem during the swearing-in of the Knesset on November 10.
All the MKs from Abbas’s party except him and his deputy, MK Yoav Segalovitz — the party’s only Jewish lawmaker — walked out too.
The event, Abbas says, “was supposed to be an expression of a different approach to political behavior by all the Arab parties, not only Ra’am.”
He stresses that in the past, Joint List faction chiefs would remain in the hall without singing. “Stand and give respect to this state occasion,” he says.
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