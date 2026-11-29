Ra’am party chief Mansour Abbas affirmed in an interview aired Saturday night that he and his Arab-majority party consider Hamas a terror organization, potentially removing a key obstacle to his party joining a government led by Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot.

Interviewed by Channel 12 News, Abbas avoided making an explicit declaration, but confirmed that his party co-sponsored a bill advanced in the Knesset this week that describes Hamas as a terror organization, and that he himself voted for it.

He also said that he affirms the four conditions that Eisenkot laid out as requirements for joining his coalition, namely that he recognizes Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, accepts the values of the Declaration of Independence, backs mandatory national service for all citizens, and recognizes Hamas as a terror organization.

The interview came as the Yashar party leader continues his efforts to build a coalition, with eight days remaining in his mandate. Reports have indicated that Eisenkot is preparing to swear in a government next week, with his 48-seat, four-party bloc joined by the Haredi United Torah Judaism party and with support from Ra’am and a safety net from the Arab-led Joint List.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday made a last-ditch attempt at pushing for a so-called unity government, offering Eisenkot the first spot in a rotation government that would include all of Netanyahu’s allied parties and exclude the Arab-led parties, which the premier again castigated as “terror supporters” in his statement. Eisenkot responded to the statement with skepticism, but agreed to meet Netanyahu on Sunday morning to discuss the offer.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Ra’am — which was an unprecedentedly integral part of the government led by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid from 2021-2022 — has said that it wants be part of the next governing coalition. A Jewish candidate, Yoav Segalovitz, joined the party and ran as its party’s No. 2 candidate in last month’s election, in a bid to broaden its base and signal its willingness to have a role in government.

Abbas on Saturday again said that he wishes to be part of the next government of Israel, adding that he hopes his designation of Hamas as a terror group would put the issue to rest, after it became one of the more hot-button political issues in the wake of last month’s elections.

Reacting to the interview, Netanyahu’s allies accused the Arab party leader of lying, with National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir saying: “You were a liar! You’ll always be a liar!”

Advertisement

“Interesting how only now, just before receiving the chair from the government, you remember that those monsters raped, murdered and massacred us. We don’t believe you!” the far-right minister said.

‘This issue has been closed for me for some time’

Explaining himself, Abbas said that his party co-sponsored a bill advanced in the Knesset this week that describes Hamas as a terror organization, and that he himself voted for it.

Asked by interviewer Dana Weiss to read from the text of the bill, which calls for the establishment of a state commission of inquiry into the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 invasion. Abbas read: “…the Hamas organization, together with additional terror organizations, in a large-scale terror attack from the Gaza Strip against the State of Israel…”

“Now, you’re a signatory to this bill, correct?” Weiss asked him.

“Yes,” responded Abbas.

Weiss said, “And what does it say here?”

Advertisement

Abbas replied: “The terror organizations, chief among them Hamas.”

"זהו, נגמר האירוע": יו"ר רע"ם מודה בריאיון לדנה ויס – חמאס הוא ארגון טרור צפו בריאיון המלא | https://t.co/enxRqaGkSq pic.twitter.com/P0U7p1h3Mv — החדשות – N12 (@N12News) November 28, 2026

“The only way to understand this, that a bill that you signed… has written in it, in black-and-white…” Weiss said as she waited for him to complete the sentence.

“You define Hamas as a terror group,” Abbas answered.

“So we’ve closed this issue?” she asked.

“This issue has been closed for me for some time,” said Abbas.

Advertisement

Later in the interview, Weiss and Abbas returned to the issue.

Abbas: “You have the bill, don’t you?”

Weiss: “Yes.”

Abbas: “What’s written is what’s written.”

Weiss: “Which is?”

Abbas: “That Hamas is a terror organization. Don’t you see it written there? That’s it — the matter is closed.”

He said his wavering about whether to “say or not to say it” did not have to do with Hamas’s actions.

“Our hesitation over whether or not to say it was never about their actions, their standing, or their conduct. We condemned and defined those actions as terror actions, full stop, and so on. But there are people who use this as a political instrument, and so they pushed us into a corner on it. Beyond that, we also want to make sure the thing isn’t used to declare total war on every Palestinian baby, every Palestinian woman, on the entire Palestinian people,” he said.

He further elaborated that someone “defined all the residents of the Gaza Strip as Hamas, as a terror organization, meaning that he would either eliminate them all, or expel them all, or throw them into the sea. And so if I’m careful in how I express myself, it’s because I don’t want it to look as though I’m granting approval or support [for that person to] do whatever you please.”

Advertisement

Eisenkot has issued four conditions for potential coalition partners in any government he heads, and Abbas’s comments in the interview appeared to satisfy them. He confirmed in the interview that he recognizes Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, accepts the values of the Declaration of Independence, backs mandatory national service for all citizens, and recognizes Hamas as a terror organization. That final condition also speaks of a commitment to dismantling Hamas’s military capabilities and governance, a sub-clause that Abbas did not specifically confirm.

‘My life is certainly under threat’

“Did you put your family at risk?” Weiss asked Abbas, who has previously said that declaring Hamas to be a terror group could potentially endanger him and his family.

“Could be,” he responded, saying his life is “certainly” under greater threat.

“Someone will think, he’s our enemy, let’s go eliminate him,” he said.

Abbas said that some Arab-Israelis have been telling him not to call Hamas a terrorist organization, while others have been urging him to do so in order to “close this chapter already.”

He said his party “will try to deal with” the consequences of its stance, and will “try to explain to people.”

He also said that he “has made peace” with the idea that he could be assassinated — presumably by someone on the right — for supporting the coalition Eisenkot is forming.

He warned that all members of the emerging government could be targeted, “from the prime minister on down.”

The way to stop such an outcome, he said, is “determined leadership, to return the authorities to the statesmanlike path.”

Abbas warned that if the Arab parties don’t operate differently in an environment of incitement from political figures against Arabs, there would be a repeat of the internecine violence the wracked mixed cities in 2021.

Abbas also criticized the decision of the Arab Joint List party to walk out during the singing of Israel’s national anthem at the swearing-in of the Knesset on November 10. All the MKs from Abbas’s party except him and Segalovitz walked out as well.

The event, he said, “was supposed to be an expression of a different approach to political behavior by all the Arab parties, not only Ra’am.”

He stressed that in the past, Joint List faction chiefs would remain in the hall without singing. “Stand and give respect to this state occasion,” he said.

‘We don’t want to manage Israel’s security and foreign policy’

Expanding on his party’s role in a potential Eisenkot-led government, Abbas said that Ra’am is “not going into a government in order to decide and manage Israel’s security and foreign policy,” amid accusations that a coalition that depends on Arab parties won’t be able to go to war against Israel’s enemies.

The Ra’am party is “operating as part of the bloc that is supposed to be in the coalition,” he said.

“We want to protect people’s personal safety in general, and specifically that of Arabs,” Abbas stressed.

The goal of negotiations with Eisenkot is not only to replace Netanyahu, he said, but also “to create a government that will last [a full] four years, and to work.”

He emphasized that his party is “in a state of readiness; we want to see that the building of the coalition is moving forward, step by step, agreement after agreement.”

Abbas also explained that the premier’s speech at the swearing-in of the Knesset — in which Netanyahu accused Arab parties of supporting terrorism — pushed him to publicize how Netanyahu told him about an implicit understanding he had with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in 2021.

In the interview with Channel 12, Abbas said he thought about the “massive gap between the man who is attacking us, inciting against us, accusing us of being terror supporters…[and] the conversation I had with him at [the Prime Minister’s Residence] at Balfour Street, during Operation Guardian of the Walls, in which he told me about his relationship with Sinwar.”

“That they both understand one another,” he said.

Shortly after Netanyahu’s angry speech earlier this month, in which he denounced the Knesset’s two Arab-led parties as unsuitable partners for a government and accused their members of seeking Israel’s destruction and supporting terrorism, Abbas revealed the conversation for the first time.

He said he intended to save the conversation for a commission of inquiry into October 7, but decided to publicize it after being attacked at an event that was supposed to be a non-political celebration.

Netanyahu’s Likud party said Abbas’s claim was “a complete lie,” adding, “Nothing of the sort ever happened.”