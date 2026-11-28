Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly added unstated conditions to his announcement tonight that he would agree to serve second in a rotation agreement with Yashar chief Gadi Eisenkot.

According to the Ynet news site, Netanyahu is demanding to first stay prime minister for a undefined period of time to oversee a potential “security incident” in the near future with Iran.

Only after that would he reportedly allow the rotation agreement to go into effect. Ynet says Eisenkot has completely rejected any such condition.