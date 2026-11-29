SYDNEY — A Sydney man who wrestled a gun from one of the attackers during a mass shooting at a Hanukkah event on Bondi Beach last year received Australia’s highest civilian bravery award on Sunday, the nation’s governor-general said.

Ahmed Al-Ahmed intervened when two men opened ​fire on the Jewish celebration at the famous beach, ​killing 15 people in an antisemitic attack motivated by Islamic State ideology.

Al-Ahmed hid behind parked cars before charging at one of the gunmen from behind, seizing his rifle and knocking him to the ground. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds during his action that saved several lives, authorities have said.

Governor-General Sam Mostyn said Al-Ahmed had been awarded the Cross of Valour, the sixth honor of its kind bestowed for civilian bravery.

“Ahmed Al-Ahmed displayed acts of the most conspicuous courage in circumstances of extreme peril to disarm an armed individual at Bondi Beach,” the award citation said.

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It was one of four bravery awards announced related to the terror attack that sparked new laws for a national gun buyback, tighter background checks for gun licenses and a crackdown on hate crimes.

Since the shooting, Al-Ahmed, a Muslim father of two, has been hailed as a hero around the world, including by US President Donald Trump who said he was “a very, very brave person” who saved many lives.

In an interview with AFP last week, Ahmed said he “didn’t think about it” before jumping into action. “Because to save people’s lives, there’s no need to think, when you hear the kids and the women and old people and men and everyone asking for help.”

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The other three bravery awards went to individuals who were murdered during the attack.

Boris and Sofia Gurman were both posthumously awarded the Star of Courage for “their acts of conspicuous courage in circumstances of great peril.”

The Jewish couple were shot dead in the street after Boris tackled one of the shooters and disarmed him, before briefly picking up his rifle and aiming it at the attacker.

However, the terrorist apparently pulled out another weapon and shot both Boris and Sofia dead before going on to open fire on the Hanukkah event from a nearby pedestrian footbridge.

Reuven Morrison was also posthumously awarded the Bravery Medal for “his acts of bravery in hazardous circumstances.”

Video footage showed Morrison, a grandfather, hurling items at terrorist Sajid Akram, after he had been disarmed. Morrison was then shot dead by the other terrorist, Sajid’s son Naveed Akram.

“Australians are humbled by the example of all four recipients, and we must reflect with sadness that three of these awards are posthumous,” said Mostyn. “In tragic circumstances, Mr. and Mrs Gurman and Mr. Morrison all died in the course of their brave actions to protect others.”